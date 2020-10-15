This Hyd woman has a lucky escape

Hyderabad, Oct 15 : A woman had a narrow escape when a dilapidated structure abutting the famous Akanna Madanna temple in the old city of Hyderabad collapsed.

The woman’s narrow escape was captured on CCTV and the video went viral on social media.

According to police, no one was killed or injured in the incident as the old house on Hari Bowli road near Moghalpura was abandoned.

The video, recorded Wednesday evening, shows a burka-clad woman walking in a hurry in front of the temple. As she was passing by the old structure, it suddenly collapsed. She moved swiftly and it was only a fraction of a second which made the difference.

A man on a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction also escaped unhurt. Debris fell on the road and soon a cloud of dust covered the entire area.

A tragedy was averted due to thin traffic on the road. A police officer said though a busy road, it had few vehicles plying due to bad weather.

Heavy rains on Tuesday night triggered unprecedented floods in and around Hyderabad, claiming 19 lives. Nine of them were killed in a house collapse in Bandlaguda.

This was the second incident of house collapse in the old city in three days. Two persons were killed when an old house caved in Hussaini Alam on Sunday.

Taking a serious note of the incidents, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to identify dilapidated buildings and vacate them.

He asked officials to use the force, if necessary, to vacate such buildings.

Following his direction, officials vacated 14 dilapidated structures on Wednesday.

GHMC has identified 286 dilapidated buildings across the city and served notices to the residents to vacate them.

