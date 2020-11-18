This inspector is a snake-catcher too

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 18 : The Mandhata police station in Pratapgarh district is in the news for a very different reason.

An inspector posted here is well-versed in the art of catching snakes and pythons.

The inspector, Sushil, on Monday, caught a python that was spotted in a field in Paniyari village. He put the python in a sack and carried it to the police station. In the police station, the sack tore up and the python tried to escape which created a scare among the police personnel and the people present there.

Sushil, once again, caught the python and released it in the nearby Gajehara forest area.

The inspector said that people now call him, instead of the forest team, to catch snakes and pythons.

“I go wherever I am called and catch the reptiles. I have never been afraid of snakes and pythons and know how to catch them without harming myself or the reptiles,” he said.

