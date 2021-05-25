This Israeli model is the most beautiful woman in the world

Mumbai: Beauty is something that comes from within the soul than just physical attributes of a person. And since time immemorial, the definition of it has just kept evolving. Without further ado, let’s tell you about a 19-year-old model from Israel who has been named as the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’ for the year 2020.

Yael Shelbia, a young model, was placed at the top of the 2020 installment of the highly-anticipated list of the 100 most beautiful faces in the world by TC Candler.

About TC Candler’s list

TC Candler is the former magazine editor who has partnered with the Independent Critics to publish its annual Most Beautiful Faces list since 1990 list since 1990. They bring together thousands of celebrities from around the world to find the winners.

According to TC Candler’s website, the contest to choose the 100 most beautiful faces is “not popularity contest and is most definitely not country specific.” The ranking is decided by a diverse group of around 20 people from across the world, and “aesthetic perfection” is the only criteria.

Yael Shelbia, the most beautiful woman in the world

Yael Shelbia Cohen is an fashion model and actress who hails from the city of Nahariya in Israel. She has appeared in a number of international modeling campaigns. She was listed by TC Candler in 2018 as the 3rd most beautiful face in the world and again in 2019 as the 2nd most beautiful face in the world.

Shelbia has also modeled for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s skincare range. She is currently dating Brandon Korff, the grandson of the American billionaire Sumner Redstone

The model is currently serving her compulsory military service in Israel’s air force.

Aftter the victory, Yael Shelbia said, “I think what makes a person beautiful is to be kind, humble and most of all – positive. When you are good, it is really shown in your eyes and eyes never lie.”

Meanwhile, take a look at Yael Shelbia’s Instagram below: