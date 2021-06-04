This ‘little kid’ from Russia is ruling internet; but there’s a twist!

If you use the internet you probably might be aware of this little guy who has been ruling social media these days. He might be little but do not underestimate his power, he’s strong as hell and is here to rule.

He goes by the name Hasbulla Magomedov and hails from Makhachkala in Russia. But if you think he is actually a little kid around the age five or six then here’s a twist you might want to know. He is actually 18-years-old and it is believed that he is suffering from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), also known as dwarfism.

He became an internet sensation in 2020 after his TikTok videos pretending to fight children went viral. He made those videos apparently just for fun.

Several of other videos were of him trying to brawl with others in the manner of MMA fighters, which earned him the nickname ‘Mini Khabib’ after the former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who also hails from Makhachkala, Dagestan.

Recently, Hasbulla Magomedov has been grabbing the headlines for his rumored fight against 17-year-old Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, also known as the ‘smallest singer in the world’. Like Hasbulla Magomedov, Abdu Rozik is also a teenager with a similar condition.

The two have recently been seen going at each other on multiple occasions on social media, most popularly engaging in a UFC-style face-off mediated by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev.

Hasbulla has also attracted Logan Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently heaped praise on Hasbulla, adding that he wants the 18-year-old to walk him out for his boxing showdown against Floyd Mayweather.