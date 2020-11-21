This photo of a baby elephant hiding is stealing hearts!

An adorable baby elephant was seen hiding itself behind an electric pole after getting caught munching in a sugarcane field. The picture of the cute elephant is stealing hearts on social media.

As per the media reports, when a few passersby threw light on his “crime”, the embarrassed baby elephant attempted to hide behind an electric pole. This was caught in Chiang Mai, a mountainous region located in northern Thailand.

The photograph showed the animal standing perfectly still, hoping it would not be spotted against the pitch dark background.

The hilarious photo was originally shared on Facebook by a user who jokingly wrote in a caption (translated from Thai): “Keep calm. Officers will see. Let’s continue eating sugarcane.”

The photo quickly spread to other social media platforms as well, including Twitter, Instagram and Reddit, leaving netizens in splits.