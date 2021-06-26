This UAE based company will no longer hire those who accept or give dowry

Abu Dhabi: The Aries Group in the United Arab Emirates has implemented an ‘anti-dowry’ policy and will no longer employ individuals who engage in illegal practices, local media reported.

Employees who accept or provide a wedding dowry will no longer have a place in the Sharjah-based Aries Group.

Suhan Roy, CEO of the Aries Group, told Khaleej Times that the “anti-dowry policy,” announced on International Women’s Day in March, was formally incorporated into the employment contract this week.

Roy comes from Kerala, which recently reported three dowry-related deaths that sparked outrage in a state. It is to be noted that Kerala has one of the highest female literacy rates in India along with high social and human development indicators.

“It is for the first time in the world that an ‘anti-dowry policy’ is being made part of an employment contract by an institution. And as an Indian institution, we are extremely proud of it,” said Roy.

Aries Group’s anti-dowry policy will be implemented in its commercial branches in 16 countries, the reports said.

The Aries group has set 2023 as the deadline to complete the goals of the anti-dowry campaign.

The Aries Group earlier in May 2021 started the initiative to provide salaries to unemployed housewives.

The group provides a pension to parents of employees who have completed three years of service with the company. Children of employees are also provided with educational grants every year among many other schemes.