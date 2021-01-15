This year’s edition of IFFI is special: Javadekar

Panaji, Jan 15 : Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in Goa to participate in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said the latest edition of the festival, beginning in the state capital from Saturday, is special. “As many as 224 films from 60 countries will feature in the festival. The event is really important from the of art and culture perspective. For the first time, owing to Covid-19, this year’s edition is being organised in a hybrid format. So, people will also be able to watch it online,” he explained.

Javadekar said that the film festival will showcase an eclectic variety of films that will be telecast on social media platforms and many television channels including Doordarshan. “The protocol for Covid-19 in theatres will be strictly adhered to,” added the minister.

Every year, the festival is held from November 16 to 24. But this year it is being held in January, owing to Covid-19. “I hope that the next edition of the festival will be held from November 16 itself. I welcome all the delegates who have come here to make this programme a success,” he further said.

On the Corona vaccination campaign which kicks off across the country on January 16, Javadekar said that the first recipients of the vaccine will be health care and sanitation workers. “Thereafter, other people will also get the vaccine. When their turn arrives, people must get vaccinated. The vaccine is the only insurance against prevention of this pandemic,” added the Union minister.

The 51st edition of IFFI is being held from January 16 to 24. It also includes 21 non-feature films and 26 feature films under the Indian Panorama Film section.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.