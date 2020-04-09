Those who attended militant’s funeral will be booked: Police

Srinagar: Those who attended the funeral of the slain JeM militant on Wednesday in Kashmir’s Sopore will be booked for violating prohibitory orders, police said.

Scores of people had attended the funeral of Sajad Ahmad killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Arampora area of Sopore town.

People had turned out in large numbers to attend the funeral in the Zaingeer area of Sopore Wednesday evening.

Police said on Thursday that those who attended the funeral not only violated the prohibitory orders put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, but had also exposed the entire population in the area to the pandemic.

“We are identifying those who took part in the funeral. An FIR has been lodged in this incident and those who attended the funeral will be booked”, police said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.