‘Thought I would Die’: Samantha on divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce news in October this year left their fans and industry shocked. The couple announced their split in a joint statement putting an end to rumours that had persisted for weeks.

While Naga has remained mum about the divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her separation and revealed that initially, she thought she would ‘crumble and die’. In her latest interview with Filmfare, The Family Man actress said that she is ‘very very proud’ of how strong she is.

She said, “It’s ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you’re going through something half the work is done. It’s when we don’t want to accept it and we are fighting it it’s a never-ending battle. But when you accept when you vocalise ‘this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life’.”

“I know I’m still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong…Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was,” Samantha added.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2017 after dating for several years. The couple ended their four years of marriage in 2021.

The official joint statement from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya read, “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”