Thousands bid-adieu to Jamia Nizamia Head Mufti Azeemuddin

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 10th April 2021 7:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: Thousands of public on Saturday had bid-adieu to religious scholar and head mufti of the famous Islamic seminary (Madrassa) Jamia Nizamia, Maulana Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Qadri.

The head Mufti passed away Friday night and his mortal remains were kept at jamia Nizamia and funeral prayers were performed at Madrassa premises after the Zohr prayers.

During the funeral procession thousands of people took part and he was laid to rest at Dargah Hazrat Shujauddin Qadri, Grave yard at Edi Bazaar.

Mufti Azeemuddin has been with Islamic seminary for decades, and his knowledge of Islamic scriptures was widely respected.

He was also associated with Daeratul-Ma’arif in Hyderabad, which acquires, compiles and prints unusual Arabic manuscripts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button