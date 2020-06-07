Thousands of Mumbaikars begin to walk and jog at Marine drive

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister announced ‘Mission Begin Again’, which had given certain relaxations to the citizens of the state and one of them is outdoor physical activities. “Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces,” said one of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars flocked to Marine Drive for ‘morning walks’ on Sunday. People were seen wearing masks as a precaution from the novel corona virus pandemic, however, from the viral photo, it seems that no social distancing norms were followed what so ever.

“Better call (it) marnewaalo ka drive,” said a Twitter user. “Still people have no sense of responsibility,” said another Twitter user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

@RajatSharmaLive Morning walk Marine drive

They are all helping India win the race of the highest number of covid cases pic.twitter.com/QVyzD54uxl — Deep Chandra (@deep9297) June 7, 2020





People at Marine Drive this morning :



Lo Corona, Lo ! pic.twitter.com/EQ5Nv1HVQt — Sabka Katega (@OmerAnurag) June 7, 2020

It is the habit of rich class for blaming the poor for causing problems, but COVID-19 is a gift to India from these rich people and now they are the ones again spreading it, for once make some use of education and act like there is a pandemic. 'Marine Drive' #Covid_19 #India pic.twitter.com/IlmPlsn16j — Deepansh Shukla (@DeepanshShukla4) June 7, 2020

After nearly 80 days of lockdown, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra revved back to life on Friday. Most markets, market areas, commercial and trading areas – barring malls or market complexes – reopened for business even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that “people should tread cautiously while beginning a ‘new life’ from today”.

Meanwhile, Of the total 82,968 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai now accounts for 47,354 cases and 1,577 deaths.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, due to COVID-19, taking the overall number of fatalities to 2,969, state Health department said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 45.06 per cent and the fatality rate at 3.57 per cent, an official statement said.

