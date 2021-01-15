Thousands of acres of land in and around Hyderabad valued at 35,000 cr under litigation

Hyderabad: Thousands of acres of Government lands in and around Hyderabad valued at thousands of crores rupees are under litigation due to which these lands cannot be utilized for the public projects. There are many public projects which are pending due to the non availability of the land.

A total of 789 cases are pending for 8289.62 acres of government lands which are valued at Rs.35,000 cr. as per the current market value. These lands include those located at Medchal suburb.

The Government cannot utilize these lands under litigation for the public project. However, it is observed that the government wins these cases one after another and ultimately acquires them free from any litigation.

Majority of the cases regarding the disputed government lands numbering 545 are pending in the Supreme Court. The area of the lands within Hyderabad city is 832.62 acres regarding which 83 cases are pending in the courts. The value of these disputed government lands is Rs. 9489.16 cr.

Similarly, 706 cases are pending for 7,458 acres of land in Medchal district some of which are in the High Court. The value of these lands is Rs.26,000 cr as per a report submitted to the Government by the Finance Department. The Government has reviewed these cases and instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the cases and acquire these prime lands as soon as possible. The government is keen to utilize these lands for public projects.