Thousands of Palestinians offered Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite restrictions

Jerusalem: Despite tough restrictions imposed by the Israeli army and police, twenty thousand Palestinians offered Friday prayers in Masjid-e-Aqsa in Jerusalem. Buses comprising of the worshippers coming to offer Friday prayers from nearby Jordan were also stopped by the police.

According to the reports, heavy deployment of police and army was seen in the old bait-al-muqaddas compound and Masjid al aqsa.The Israeli police were forcibly trying to stop the worshippers from offering prayers.

The Israeli army and police surrounded the Masjid-al-Aqsa. Imam of the mosque Sheikh Akrama Sabri said that the Israeli state is taking the wrong advantage of the covid-19 restrictions and taking control of the mosque. After 50 days of restrictions lifted, the Palestinians were allowed to offer Friday prayers. Sheikh Abu Asnina lead the Friday prayers and said that no power can take away Masjid-al-Aqsa from Muslims and till the Day of Judgment it will remain in the heart of every Muslim.