Threats to Taj hotels: Maha top brass review security

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 01, 2020, 4:42 pm IST

Mumbai: A day after two Taj Group hotels in Mumbai got security threats from Pakistan, the Maharashtra government carried out a high-level security review meeting, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Wednesday.

“I have discussed and reviewed the security preparedness with Director-General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in detail,” Deshmukh told media persons.

An unidentified caller, claiming to be from the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba early on Tuesday threatened to carry out bomb attacks at the iconic Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and the Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Taking no chances, the police have launched a full-scale probe including tracking the number/s from which the calls came, barely 24 hours after the terror attacks on Pakistan Stock Exchange rocked Karachi on Monday.

On its part, the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. (IHCL) which owns the Taj hotels said they had immediately alerted the authorities after getting the calls and are extending their full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies.

Incidentally, the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace was one of the targeted sites by 10 Pakistani gunmen who created mayhem during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks.

