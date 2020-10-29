Three accused arrested for murdering youth

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in the sensation murder of a youth hailing from Tappachabutra. The accused tried to destroy the evidence by setting afire the dead body.

According to the DCP L B Nagar Sunpreet Singh, the victim Mohammed Abdul Muqeem of Jhirra in Tappachabutra was murdered by the three accused persons Mohmmed Isaq, Mohammed Irfan and Riyaz Khan,at Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar on October 21.

After killing the victim, the trio had dumped his deadbody at an isolated place at Sagar road in LB Nagar and later burnt the corpse.

The police have tracked the accused with the technical clues and apprehended them. The police also seized the weapons used in commission of offence.