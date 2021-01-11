Three accused in sensational murder of AIMIM activist arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Monday arrested three accused persons allegedly involved in the sensational killing of local AIMIM activist Mohammed Khaleel.

According to the DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, the deceased hails from MM Pahadi of Rajendranagar and he does real estate business. The deceased also lends money to the needy people on interest basis.

The prime accused Shaik Rasheed is a chef by profession and runs a hotel styled as Garib Nawaz Hotel at MM Pahadi.

Whereas the two other accused Mohammed Azmath and Syed Imran are also chef by profession and works with Rasheed in his hotel and catering business.

Rasheed has renovated his hotel just prior to the Covid-19 Lockdown and for which he incurred lot of money. For this purpose he has approached the Khaleel and out of their prior acquaintance for cash loan and taken an amount of Rs. 15 Lakhs on different intervals and paying interest on monthly basis.

Inspite of lockdown the prime accused and shut down of his business he has been paying the monthly payments to the deceased. The accused similarly taken money from several such persons and incurred heavy debts due to non functioning of his hotel business because of lockdown.

Since he was into severe debts, the Rasheed approached the deceased with a proposal of taking a loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs to clear his debts with other persons for which the deceased insisted the accused to hand over his hotel till certain period till repayment is made which was not acceptable Rasheed.

The DCP said that vexed with the attitude of the deceased,Rasheed hatched a plan to eliminate the deceased and he along with the other accused.

In pursuance of their plan the accused persons had purchased two knives near Charminar, Hyderabad and also purchased two sticks (Spade Handles) from a shop near M.M. Pahadi and waiting for the opportunity.

On December 10 midnight reached they near Pillar No. 248 in front of H.F. Convention attacked the deceased from behind, due to which he tried to ran away he was chased and attacked mercilessly due to which he died on the spot.

The accused are being produced before the court for judicial remand and will be taken into custody for further investigation.