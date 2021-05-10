Three COVID-19 patients died at King Koti Hospital due to shortage of oxygen

By News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 10th May 2021 8:06 am IST
Hyderabad: Three COVID-19 patients died due to shortage of oxygen at King Koti Hospital. The oxygen tanker which is supposed come from Jadcherla got delayed as the driver of the tanker forgot the route map. As a result three patients died due to the lack of oxygen .

The family members of the victims staged a dharna in front of the hospital. They demanded the authorities to take action against the responsible persons.

Meanwhile, 4976 patients have tested positive across the state out of a total of 55358 samples tested. The total number of positive cases has reached 497361 in the state.

Source: NSS

