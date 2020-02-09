menu
search
10 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / Crime /

Three criminals arrested after encounter with police in Lucknow

Posted by Qayam Published: February 09, 2020, 10:28 am IST
Three criminals arrested after encounter with police in Lucknow

Lucknow: Three criminals, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his head, were arrested here after an encounter with police late on Saturday night.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Sikander (Golu), Mohammed Nadeem and Mohammed Ejaz.

ACP Krishna Nagar, Amit Kumar Rai said, “Sikander has over a dozen cases against him. He was on a bike along with the other two accomplices when they were intercepted by a police team on Sisandi road based on credible information. The accused opened fire. However, they were arrested.”

“We have seized two pistols, one motorcycle and some cash from the accused,” the ACP said.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved