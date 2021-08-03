Three-day fashion exhibition kickstarts at Novotel Hotel

Hyderabad: Hilife Exhibition is here in Hyderabad at Novotel, HICC with its scintillating collection of exciting fashion, creative fashion & designer wear, Designers Exclusive Collection, décor, fashion jewelry & more showcasing on August 2, 3 and 4.

Hi-Life Exhibition – It’s an exhibition which excites all the fashionistas and shoppers in the city. The Most Famous Fashion Exhibition is known for its fashionable, trendy, subtle, and exclusive collection of Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery, Décor & more.

Hilife Exhibition is the Top Most fashion exhibition of the nation, the reason being its exclusive set of designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

Actress Varshini Sounderajan, Archana Ravi (Miss Universe India Top 10, 2020), Tanya Subramanian (Miss Universe India Top 20, 2020), Many celebrities and models graced the grand launch of most exquisite fashion exhibition

Mr. Aby Dominic Chief Organizer “HiLife Exhibitions”, said HILIFE EXHIBITION -is recognized as Top Fashion & Designer Exhibition brand of the nation, and is being showcased in the fashion loving city of Hyderabad on 2nd, 3rd & 4th August, 2021 at the HICC-Novotel.

All Covid Safety Protocols are being adhered at HiLife Exhibition, featuring on 2nd, 3rd & 4th August, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.