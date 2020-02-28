Three-day meet of RSS’ highest decision-making body from Mar 15

A+ A-

Bengaluru: A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), will be held here from March 15-17.

ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.

The meet will discuss the ways to take Sangh work to the masses and undertakes planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work including improving Shakhas.

During the three-day meet, more than 1400 representatives will participate from all over the country and also pass resolutions on important issues.

The meeting will be conducted by Bhaiya Joshi, Sarkaryavah Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the presence of Poojniya Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.