Three held for amputating leg of camel calf in Rajasthan

Bikaner: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly amputating a leg of a camel calf after it entered their farm in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said.

The incident had taken place on Saturday in Sadarshahr area but came to light only after a video of the barbaric act went viral on social media, they said.

Camel is the state animal of Rajasthan.

The accused, Panaram Meghwal, Gopiram Meghwal and Lichhmanaram Meghwal, had cut one of the legs of the camel calf when it entered their field, police said.

A case was registered against the accused and they were arrested on Sunday, police said.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal spoke to the officials of the district administration about the matter.

Strong action should be taken against the culprits in this case, he said.

Source: PTI