Three held for black marketing anti fungal drugs

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s task force on Monday busted a gang involved in the black marketing of Amphotericin B Injections& Posaconazoleare used to treat black fungal infection patient.

Since the demand for Injections and other brands have been high in the market for many treated for COVID-19 patients.

Adressing a press meet police commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar said that the accused Nangunuri Venkat Dinesh aka Dinesh, Konduru Kranti Kumar aka Kranthiand Shikakolla Srinivas aka Srinivasare into Medical field who illegally procured Amphotericin B Injections & Posaconazole Injections and hatched a plan to sell them on higher rates and exploiting the public.

On a specific information, the Central zone task force team laid a trap near Necklace Road, Hyderabad and apprehended 3 accused persons and Recovered (30)Amphotericin B Injections.

The accused persons along with Recovered property were handed over to Ramgopalpet PS for further action.