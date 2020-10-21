Three hurt in landslide in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Oct 21 : Three persons have suffered minor injuries due to a landslide on the Kanakadurga Temple ghat road here on Wednesday, before Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the temple to present a silken raiment to the deity.

“So far three persons have received minor injuries. The debris is being removed,” Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu told IANS.

After visiting the temple, Reddy inspected the landslide location on the ghat road and directed officials to take safety measures for the convenience of the visiting pilgrims.

In the landslide, large boulders and rocks crashed down, probably because of the heavy rains in the recent days. A metal shed crashed because of the landslide.

The mishap occurred at a time when the temple was busy celebrating the Dasara Mahotsavam, which commenced on Saturday, and the nine-day Sarannavaratris.

Besides offering the silken raiment, Reddy also unveiled the temple’s 2021 calendar and sanctioned Rs 70 crore for its development.

Located on a hill near the banks of Krishna river, the Kanadurga Temple is very popular in the Telugu states.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.