Three injured in LPG cylinder explosion at SR Nagar

Hyderabad: Three persons suffered burn injuries on Thursday after an LP cylinder exploded at SR Nagar.

The incident occurred at the residence of a person named Lalitha at Subash Nagar in Balkampet under SR Nagar police station limits in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured have been identified as Shiva Shankar, Nagaraju and Anusha.

“It is not clear what happened. The occupants informed us that there was a sudden sound followed by fire in the house. Four families stay on rent in the house. Shiva Shankar sustained around 40 percent burns while the remaining two persons had minor injuries,” said the police, adding that a case was booked and an investigation was on.