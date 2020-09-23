Three juveniles held for stabbing man to death

New Delhi, Sep 24 : Three juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday for stabbing a man to death in west Delhi following a money dispute, police said.

Police received a call early on Wednesday that a man was lying in an injured condition in a lane at Raghubir Nagar area and a team reached the spot. The injured man, identified as Vijay, 30, was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Delhi Police formed teams to identify the assailants and got some initial clues. By evening, it had apprehended the three juveniles and is now searching for another accused.

“Initial investigation pointed out that money dispute between the the deceased and the assailants was the reason for the murder,” said a senior police officer.

