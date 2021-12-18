Three killed in a car crash at Hyderabad University main depot

Hyderabad: Three people, including two junior artists, died and another was injured when their car collided with a tree in the wee hours of Saturday at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) main depot in Gachibowli.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rahim, 25 years old, M Manasa, 19, and N Manasa, 23 years old.

Abdul Rahim, a resident of an Ameerpet hostel, works for Axis Bank in Madhapur, and M and N Manasa were junior artists.

Sai Siddhi, a 24-year-old Gachibowli resident, was among those injured. They were all inside the car when it collided with a tree at the HCU depot.

The car split into two halves because of the intensity. Abdul Rahim, M Manasa, and N Manasa were all killed on the spot. Sai Siddhi was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital.

The three deceased were from Ameerpet, according to police. The driver was driving at a fast pace when he reportedly lost control. It is unclear whether he was intoxicated or not.

Gachibowli police have registered a complaint and are investigating. The bodies have been sent to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for autopsy.