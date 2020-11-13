Three killed in ambulance-truck collision in Raj

Jaipur: Three men were killed and as many injured in a collision between an ambulance and a truck in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Friday, police said.

An ambulance carrying a critically ill patient was returning to Bharatpur after his death on the way and it collided with a truck, Sewar police station SHO Rajesh Gurjar said.

The ambulance driver apparently dozed off, leading to the accident, he added.

The son of the deceased patient and two others died whereas three others suffered injuries in the collision, Gurjar said.

The victims were identified as Nitin Sharma (27), Krishn Gopal (38) and Robin Saini (32).

The police officer said the injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

Source: PTI