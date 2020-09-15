Three lynched after wife kills husband with lover in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 15 : Three persons, including one woman, were lynched after the woman allegedly killed her husband along with her lover in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, Marianus Kujur, a resident of Dengardih village in Gumla district, was killed by her wife Neelam Kujur and her lover Sudeep Dundung, a resident of another village, on Monday night.

Sudeep, a resident of Nongha, had reached Dengardih village to meet Neelam along with his friend Paki Kullu on Monday night.

“On Monday night, I heard some noise. When I reached my brother’s house, I found him dead. Sudeep, his friend Paki Kullu and Neelam were present on the spot. They killed my brother with the help of my sister-in-law,” Abram Kujur, the brother of Marianus, told reporters.

The villagers reached the spot as soon as Abram raised an alarm. They first tied both the youth and started beating them up. They were brutally thrashed along with Neelam. All three died on the spot on Tuesday morning.

Senior police officers reached the spot on Tuesday and sent all the four bodies for post-mortem. An operation has been launched to arrest the people involved in the lynchings.

Source: IANS

