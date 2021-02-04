Three months after death, kin of Gulf migrant worker still seek his mortal remains

Hyderabad: The family of a Gulf migrant worker from Telangana, who died in a road accident in Riyadh, submitted a petition to the Indian foreign ministry official on Wednesday seeking his mortal remains’ expatriation from Saudi Arabia to India.

The migrant worker, Vontari Narsa Reddy, hailing from Sirnapally village of Nizamabad district, died while in service in Al Jouf Municipality Company, KSA in November 2020. Wednesday marked 95 days of his death. He was survived by his wife, Lakshmi and a son, Santosh.

The family continuously sent requests to the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the company management, but in vain. The family members also wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar in November. After repeated requests, they finally approached the Protector of Emigrants (POE) Mukesh Koushik in Hyderabad and submitted a petition in person.

“We sold large parts of our land in the village for my son to go abroad. He was the sole bread-winner and used to send us money for us all. Now with my ailments and his widowed wife, it will be difficult to get by,” said Satyamma, Narsa Reddy’s mother.

They sought immediate action to repatriate the body from Saudi Arabia to India.