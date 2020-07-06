Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

By Qayam Published: July 06, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan reported three COVID-19 deaths and 99 fresh cases of the virus on Monday, according to an official report.

While two deaths were reported from Ajmer, one death was of a patient from outside the state, taking the death toll to 459.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 20,263.

Of the total 99 fresh cases, maximum of 27 cases were reported from Bharatpur.

Other cases were reported from Jaipur (24), Alwar (12), Kota (9), Jhunjhunu (8), Dausa (5), Udaipur (4), Rajsamand (3), Swai Madhopur (3) and one case each in Pali, Nagaur, Bhilwara and Ajmer.

After discharge of 15627 patient, there are 3836 active cases in the state.

Source: PTI
