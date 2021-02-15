Three people die as car plunges into canal in Jagtial

Telangana: Three among four people were killed after a car plunged into an SRSP canal at Katlakunta in Medipalli Mandal of Jagitiyal district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Katkurwar Amarendar Rao, his wife Shirisha, daughter Shreya and son Jayanth. The accident took place when the family of four was returning to Hyderabad.

Jayanth alone managed to swim out, while others died on the spot. Police rushed to the place and launched a rescue operation, but could only retrieve the dead bodies.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and a case has been registered.

On February 10, a similar incident took place in Warangal rural district in which three among four people were killed after a car plunged into a canal.