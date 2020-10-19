Three Suns appear over Chinese city, video goes viral

Mohe: Residents of Mohe, a Chinese city witnessed a rare optical illusion. They saw three Suns in the sky over the city for around three hours.

As per the reports, people saw three Suns over the city from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Later, the video of the scene went viral on the social media.

Phantom suns

In the video, two spots that are termed as “phantom suns”, can be seen on both sides of the real Sun.

People’s Daily, a China state-affiliated media also shared the video on its Twitter handle with caption: “Three suns appeared in the sky of NE China’s Mohe for hours as the residents were amazed by the natural spectacle, which also known as ‘sun dogs'”.

What is Sun Dog effect?

It is a rare optical illusion that appears on ring or halo around the Sun. It usually occurs when Sunlight passes through ice crystals in a particular direction.

The effect takes place by plate-shaped ice crystals that fall down.