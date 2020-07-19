Three teenagers drown in Yamuna in UP’s Shamli

Posted By Qayam Published: 19th July 2020 9:33 am IST

Muzaffarnagar: Three teenagers drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

Identities of the deceased, aged between 16 and 19, are being ascertained, they said.

The youths drowned while bathing in the river near the Yamuna bridge on the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border under Kairana police station on Saturday evening, the police said.

Circle Officer Pradeep Singh said the bodies were fished out by police divers. They have been sent for post-mortem.

It is likely that the deceased came from the Haryana side, he said.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
