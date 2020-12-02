Three-tier security for GHMC ballot boxes strong room : Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar along DCP Balanagar PV Padmaja, Balangar, ADCP A. Ramana Reddy Central Zone Hyderabad, ACP Purushottham, ACP Saifabad C. Venu Gopal Reddy, ACP Balanagar Traffic Srinivas Reddy, and other Police officials today inspected the storage of Ballot boxes used for the GHMC polls, at Sanathnagar DRCC centre.

The ballot boxes of four wards Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar and Khairatabad wards have been stored in the strong rooms set up at GHMC Multi sports complex DRCC centre at Sanathnagar. CP instructed the TSSP and Law and Order Police to ensure safety and security of the strong rooms.

Three-tier security arrangements have been made for the security of ballot boxes at strong rooms. In the first-tier patrolling teams will guard, in the second-tier barricades are arranged and Cyberabad Law and Order and Civil Police guard them and in the third tier TSSP force will guard the strong rooms.

Sajjanar said ballot boxes from the four wards of Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad wards were shifted to the centre with heavy security and no person is allowed nearer to the strong rooms.

On the counting day 144 Section will be in force upto 1 kilometre radius around the counting centre. Sanathnagar Inspector Chandra Shekar Reddy, and other officers were present the inspection.