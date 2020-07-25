Three women die of coronavirus in Pondy, 139 new cases reported

Puducherry: Three elderly women succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry while 139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 2,654.

Of the total number of infections in the Union Territory, 1,055 were active cases, 1,561 patients recovered and discharged.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that all the three women who died of the disease were above 70 years.

With the three fatalities, the toll rose to 38.

The health department identified 139 fresh cases on Saturday at the end of testing of 775 samples of whom 113 were admitted to the government hospital here followed by three admitted to the government hospital in Karaikal and 23 in Yanam.

Rao said 78 patients were discharged during last 24 hours. While 65 were discharged from hospitals in Puducherry, the remaining 13 were discharged from the hospital in Karaikal.

The department has so far conducted testing of 34,305 samples and found 31,142 to be negative.

Of the total 1,055 active cases, 952 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Puducherry, 42 in Karaikal, 59 in Yanam and two in Mahe.

Puducherry now has 17.9 percent positive rate while the rate of death was 1.4 percent, he said.

The minister feared that Puducherry would have at least 10,000 cases more in the next 35 days and this was the assessment made by the health authorities including JIPMER.

He said the hospitals were fully geared up to rise to any exigency. Already one MLA belonging to the opposition block has tested positive and was admitted to a hospital here last night.

“I fear that there is chance of a few more legislators who had come in contact with the legislator now under treatment and also media persons who had held meetings with him would have contracted the disease.

A fresh examination of all those people had been in contact with the legislator would be held in the next two to three days,” Rao added.

