Three-year-old girl tests positive for Covid-19 in Kerala

Mumbai: A new case has been reported from Kerala on Sunday night where a 3-year-old girl has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

She was screened at the Kochi International Airport after returning to Kerala around 6 am from Italy with her parents.

Her blood samples were immediately sent to Pune, National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the results were positive.

The parents along with their daughter are shifted to the isolation ward in Ernakulam Medical College, though they haven’t shown any symptoms yet.

As of now, the patient is stable, said Dr. Amar Fetteel, state nodal officer for Covid-19.

Kerala has been put on high alert after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier 5 cases have been reported in Kerala. Three of them had returned from Italy on Saturday and infected the other two.

Authorities are trying to contact people who could have been in contact with the infected.

In order to spread awareness, a special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune has been launched by all telecom operators, playing basic infection prevention messages when a caller dials-out.

Intern Anhaar Majid