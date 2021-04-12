‘Through thick and thin’: Sania Mirza celebrates her 11th wedding anniversary with Shoaib Malik

Mumbai: Ace Tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday dropped an adorable on Instagram to wish her husband and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. Sania shared a couple of pictures with her husband Shoaib on Instagram and wished him a “Happy Anniversary”.

Wishing her ‘main’ on their eleventh anniversary, Sania Mirza wrote, “Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said,” wrote Sania, adding, “through good and bad” and wished “Happy Anniversary to my main”. Check out her post below:

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied knot in a private wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010 in Hyderabad blurring the geographical lines between the two countries. And since then, they have stood with each other through thick and thin, despite being targeted for each other’s performances. and overcame every obstacle like a perfect team!

Eight years after their wedding, the couple had embraced parenthood and had welcomed their baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

In an old interview with India Today, had recalled the moment when she had met Shoaib for the first time and had stated, “We knew each other socially and then we bumped into each other at a restaurant in Hobart where you don’t even see animals/birds after 6 pm, forget people. Must’ve been destiny that we met over there to be very honest. Only later I realized that he had actually planned to come to the restaurant because I was there. I was giving destiny all the credit but it was clearly not.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik often break the internet with their adorable yet mushy pictures on Instagram. Check them out below.