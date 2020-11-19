Throwback video: When birthday girl Sushmita Sen recited Quranic verse

Mumbai: 19th November 1975 – a star was born, who later became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. Yes, we are speaking about none other than the gorgeous Sushmita Sen, who is celebrating her 45th birthday today.

On her special day, we thought of bringing to you a throwback video of Sushmita Sen which won millions of hearts across the world.

During a live session on Instagram earlier this year, Sushmita Sen recited Quranic verses along with her family on the request on her fans. The actress recited Surah Al-Asr from the Quran. Not just her but her family including her two daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl seemed to have it memorized as well.

I was randomly watching her Insta Live and this what i came through. Thought i should share it with you all. Dilbar Dilbar is not the only reason you should Stan her. pic.twitter.com/2E7ZK95Gic — Umar Hayat (@UmarHayaKr) April 30, 2020

Her gesture to recite Quran was received with a lot of respect from her fans and followers across the world. One user wrote, “This is the reason why we love her,” said one user”. Another wrote, ‘The real queen’.

Back in 2015, while speaking to media, Sushmita Sen also revealed that she believes a lot in Surah Al-Asr and recited the same along with its meaning. Check out the video below:

Sushmita Sen’s professional front

The stunning diva has broken stereotypes ever since she entered into the glamour world right from winning Femina Miss India in 1994 and later winning the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

Sushmita Sen later started acting in a lot of commercial Bollywood movies and advertisements opposite big names in the industry. She acted in several box-office hits such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, Main Hoon Na, and so on.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in the 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.

Personal front

The model has adopted two daughters, one named Renee in 2000 and another named Alisah in 2010. She has been dating model Rohman Shawl for a while now and has even introduced her daughters Renee and Alisah to him. Together, they now make a perfect family unit and are often spotted enjoying festivals, vacations, and family events with each other.