Thumbs Up ropes in cricketer Mohammed Siraj for Palat De campaign

Hyderabad: Thumbs Up roped in Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj for its Palat De campaign as the official partner of ICC World T20-2020.

After its association with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020, Thumbs Up has now become the official non-alcoholic beverage partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the latest edition of the World T20.

Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand celebrates the grit and determination of the Indian fast bowler – Mohammad Siraj, through its #PalatDe campaign. Through this association, Thums Up showcases its longstanding commitment to sports and narrates stories of hard work and dedication shown by real heroes.

“I am humbled to be associated with Thumbs Up and to have been offered this platform to showcase my life journey and experiences. This association is close to my heart as it brings out our common goal of inspiring Indians to push their boundaries and achieve the unthinkable,” said Mohammed Siraj.

The campaign is shot in Hindi and Telugu and is a touching tribute to Mohammed Siraj’s life and struggles as well as his commitment to achieving his dreams. The campaign will also give viewers a chance to meet Mohammed Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes.