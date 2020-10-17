Thundershowers, heavy rains in Andhra over next 4 days: IMD

Amaravati, Oct 17 : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers with lightning at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam over the next four days.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP and Yanam on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday.

A cyclonic circulation lying over west central Bay of Bengal off AP coast, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level has been identified.

“A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around Monday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours,” said a MeT official.

According to the Met department, the trough between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above the mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off south AP coast to cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure system over east central, and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along latitude 18 degrees north has become less marked.

Saturday was mostly cloudy in the Godavari districts. There was no sunshine in Bhimavaram and surrounding areas but some light showers, accompanied by thunders.

Daytime temperatures across the state were mostly around 32 degrees Celsius, Vijayawada city (32.8 C), Kadapa town (31.6 C), Guntur (32.7 C), Srikakulam (32.4 C), Vizianagaram (32.7 C), Rajamundry (33 C), Eluru (29.1 C) and Chittoor (30.5).

