Tiger chases tourist bus in Raipur, video goes viral

A+ A-

RAIPUR: A video of a tiger dangerously chasing a tourist bus went viral on social media.

The incident took place on February 14 (Friday) at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh when a group of tourists part of a jungle safari.

The viral video shot from inside their bus showed two tigers fighting and all of a sudden one of the big cats grab a curtain of the bus they were travelling in and began chasing the vehicle.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also shares the video on social media and express disappointment on the preservation of the wildlife.

Very disappointed to see this Video from safari park Raipur, see it to belive.

Is CZA not on Twitter? The tigers in this zoo hv become dangerously used to humans and incidents like these will only make it worse. @ntca_india @AnupKNayak @moefcc pic.twitter.com/gPBZIdmLar — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 15, 2020

The post has been liked over 31,800 times on the micro-blogging website.

Exactly why wild life (even if kept in captivity) should be treated with due respect of the wildlife and not treated as pets. No matter how cuddly — JAYOTI BANERJEE, IFS (@jayotibanerjee) February 16, 2020

Very sad people should refrain from going close to tiger in zoo maintain the distance this type of behaviour not only can harm tiger but also zoo visitors we as humans need to respect wild animals they have right to live we encroach upon their land destroy their habitat — Er ashish dagwar ?? (@ashish_dagwar) February 15, 2020

After the incident came to the notice of Nandanvan Jungle Safari authorities, bus driver Omprakash Bharti and tour guide Naveen Puraina have been sacked for ignoring safety protocol.