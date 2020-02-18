Tiger chases tourist bus in Raipur, video goes viral

RAIPUR: A video of a tiger dangerously chasing a tourist bus went viral on social media.
The incident took place on February 14 (Friday) at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh when a group of tourists part of a jungle safari.
The viral video shot from inside their bus showed two tigers fighting and all of a sudden one of the big cats grab a curtain of the bus they were travelling in and began chasing the vehicle.
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also shares the video on social media and express disappointment on the preservation of the wildlife.
The post has been liked over 31,800 times on the micro-blogging website.
After the incident came to the notice of Nandanvan Jungle Safari authorities, bus driver Omprakash Bharti and tour guide Naveen Puraina have been sacked for ignoring safety protocol.