Tight security in UP ahead of Modi’s visit

Prayagraj: Tight security is in place in Prayagraj for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will be in Prayagraj to distribute disability aids like wheelchairs and walking sticks to over 27,000 persons at the Parade Ground.

The district administration will try to create a new Guinness World Record by distributing the largest number of disability aids from a single location.

After attending the event, Modi will head to Chitrakoot where he will attend the one-year celebrations of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi which was launched last year form Gorakhpur.

Security has been beefed up in view of the anti-CAA protests that are taking place in Roshan Bagh in Prayagraj.

The district authorities, on Thursday, announced a restriction on use of drone cameras in the city.

ADM (city) Ashok Kumar Kanojia said: “If anyone wants the use drones for personal use, he/she would first have to seek permission from the district administration.”

Police personnel from seven districts of Prayagraj zone will be deployed as part of security arrangements for the event. Six IPS-rank officials, 12 ASPs, 50 circle officers, 90 inspectors, 30 sub-inspectors, 1,600 constables and 200 women constables would be deployed at the venue. Besides, eight companies of PAC, 10 companies of paramilitary forces, an SPG team, a bomb defusal squad and sniffer dogs will also be roped in.

A team of 55 doctors along with 47 paramedics and 56 ambulances would be ready to deal with any emergency.

The entry of heavy and commercial vehicles into the city limits will remain restricted for 24 hours, starting Friday night.