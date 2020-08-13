Tigress found dead in UP’s Dudhwa buffer zone

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): The carcass of a young tigress from the buffer zone of the Dudhwa National Park has been found.

Dr Anil Kumar Patel, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, said the carcass of the big cat was recovered from a forest area in the Mailani range on Tuesday. Patel said the tigress was around four to five years old.

“No injury marks were detected on the body while all the organs of the big cat were found intact,” he said and added: “The conditions indicated the tigress seemed to have died a few days back.”

He further said that a nylon rope piece was found tied around the tigress’ neck, causing abrasion mark, which raised doubts of some foul play.

The official said that the autopsy will be carried out according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines to ascertain the exact cause of death. Patel said, “A report in this connection would be lodged under the Wildlife Protection Act.”

Meanwhile, reports said a farmer from the neighbouring Hardua village had gone to the fields to collect grass when a big cat hiding in the bushes charged upon him.

He raised an alarm following which fellow villagers rushed to the spot and the big cat ran back into the neighbouring forest.

The villagers later found the dead body of the tigress lying in the bushes and called the forest authorities.

Patel along with his team rushed the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.

