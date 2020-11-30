Tihar inmate murdered after a scuffle

New Delhi, Nov 30 ( IANS ) A 23-year-old undertrial in Tihar prison was murdered early morning on Monday. The inmate was identified as Dil Sher Singh, accused in a 2019 murder case at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

“Dilsher was lodged in Jail no.3 Tihar was attacked, with an improvised sharp object, by three other undertrial prisoners. He succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the duty doctor,” said an officer.

The local police were informed at 9:30 am by Jail Number 3 authorities.

“Dilsher was sent into judicial custody in June last year. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is in progress,” said Deepak Purohit, DCP West.

