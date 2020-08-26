‘Tiki-Taka’ is a situational comedy for the times: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Bengali star and filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay is all set to launch his new film, Tiki-Taka.

Thematically, “Tiki-Taka” is a situational comedy that revolves around the adventures of Khelechi, a Senegalese football player.

Parambrata toplines the cast of the film, which also stars Emona Enabulu, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Saswata Chatterjee.

“The film revolves around my character Raju’s adventure with a Senegalese football player named Khelechi. It is a situational, light-hearted comedy filled with errors and humour that make it a perfect weekend watch with family or friends. In the times we are currently living in, I feel now, more than ever, the world could use a laugh,” Parambrata said.

Tiki-Taka is a Spanish style of team play in football, defined by short passing to move the ball forward without losing possession. As the title suggests, the film draws from the particular footballing philosophy by that name.

The film will premiere on Zee5 on September 11. It is written by Rohan Ghose and Shouvik Banerjee.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.