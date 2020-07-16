TikTok alternative: Hyderabad’s Rizzle trends

Hyderabad: After Govt. imposed ban on Chinese video sharing app, people started searching for TikTok alternatives to reach out their followers. Rizzle, an app which was developed in Hyderabad is trying to fulfill the need of such persons.

Although, the app was launched in the month of June 2019, it started trending now.

TikTok alternative: Rizzle allows one minute video

The app allows its users to create a video of one minute. However, users cannot create lip sync videos that were popular on TikTok.

The app has monetary benefits too. Content creators are likely to get cash prizes and sponsorships.

They can create as many channels as they want based on various themes.

Famous in other countries too

Sana Afreen, Rizzle’s Hyderabad Content and Marketing Lead said that the app is not only famous in India but also in other countries. Many residents of the West have downloaded the app, she added.

The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.