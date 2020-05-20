TikTok craze claims lives of mother, son

Vijayawada [AP]: In a tragic incident, TikTok craze claimed the lives of a woman and his minor son. This incident took place in Vijayawada District, Andhra Pradesh.

TikTok craze

As per the details of the incident, the woman who is identified as Shaik Karima, aged 35, was allegedly admonished by her husband, Shaik Samshuddin for spending too much time on TikTok. After the heated arguments over the issue, Karima committed suicide by consuming cyanide. Within a few minutes, her son, aged 16 years, also consumed cyanide and died on the spot.

Financial difficulties

It may be mentioned that the family, resident of the YSR Colony was facing financial difficulties. Earlier, the family had met with a car accident and to meet medical expenses, they have taken a loan. Shaik Samshuddin, a gold polisher had also lost a job due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple had also arranged the marriage of the elder daughter recently.

