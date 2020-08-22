TikTok on mission to ‘eliminate hate’, bans 1300 accounts

Washington: TikTok banned around 1300 accounts for violating the rules against hateful content or behavior.

It also deleted over 380, 000 videos on Thursday. Apart from it, the video sharing app also removed 64, 000 comments.

Statement of TikTok US head of safety

In a blog post, TikTok US head of safety Eric Han said, “These numbers don’t reflect a 100 percent success rate in catching every piece of hateful content or behavior, but they do indicate our commitment to action”.

He added that the app has a zero-tolerance stance against accounts linked to white nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism, etc.

Executive order

Recently, US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to direct China-based ByteDance to sell its TikTok business in the US within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump wrote in the order issued on Friday.

The earlier executive order from Trump prohibited the China-based company from doing business with the US firms after 45 days.

TikTok threatened legal action

TikTok has already threatened legal action against the first executive order.

The new executive order directed ByteDance to “divest any data it obtained from users of TikTok or Musical.ly in the United States”.

It also authorised US officials to inspect TikTok and ByteDance to ensure the safety of personal data of nearly 80 million American users of the short video making app.