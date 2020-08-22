TikTok on mission to ‘eliminate hate’, bans 1300 accounts

By Sameer Published: 22nd August 2020 10:57 am IST
US inches closer to banning TikTok from federal devices

Washington: TikTok banned around 1300 accounts for violating the rules against hateful content or behavior.

It also deleted over 380, 000 videos on Thursday. Apart from it, the video sharing app also removed 64, 000 comments.

Statement of TikTok US head of safety

In a blog post, TikTok US head of safety Eric Han said, “These numbers don’t reflect a 100 percent success rate in catching every piece of hateful content or behavior, but they do indicate our commitment to action”.

He added that the app has a zero-tolerance stance against accounts linked to white nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism, etc.

Executive order

Recently, US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to direct China-based ByteDance to sell its TikTok business in the US within 90 days.

READ:  Global stock markets slide on gloomy economic data

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump wrote in the order issued on Friday.

The earlier executive order from Trump prohibited the China-based company from doing business with the US firms after 45 days.

TikTok threatened legal action

TikTok has already threatened legal action against the first executive order.

The new executive order directed ByteDance to “divest any data it obtained from users of TikTok or Musical.ly in the United States”.

It also authorised US officials to inspect TikTok and ByteDance to ensure the safety of personal data of nearly 80 million American users of the short video making app.

READ:  IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana again
Categories
Top StoriesWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close