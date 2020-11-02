TIME magazine replaces cover-page logo for the first time; here’s why!

For the first time in its 97-year history, the TIME magazine replaced its cover-page logo

Rasti AmenaPublished: 2nd November 2020 2:04 pm IST
Image Source: Twitter

New York: For the first time in its 97-year history, the TIME magazine replaced its cover-page logo with an imperative ‘VOTE’. The magazine temporarily swapped its logo to read “Vote” instead—something it has never done since its first issue published in 1923.

The issue, dated November 2, is a directive to vote, to mark the most monumental United States’ Presidential election. According to TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, the imperative is a call to action for the readers to exercise their right to vote.

“Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election,” Edward Felsenthal said in a note to the readers.

“To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our US edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote,” Felsenthal wrote.

“This has been a year of so much pain, hardship, chaos , and loss. And yet as nations around the world begin to rebuild from the pandemic, it is clear that we also have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change our tune,” he added.

The artwork on the TIME magazine cover is by artist Shepard Fairey who designed the famous Barack Obama ‘HOPE’ poster for his 2008 presidential campaign.

The cover portrays a woman wearing a bandana as a face covering which has a ballot box with ‘vote’ printed on it.

The issue is on sale from today i.e., November 2.

US presidential elections 2020

In a major election tomorrow, Americans will elect or re-elect their president. Whether America will bring Donald Trump back in power or vote for Joe Biden depends on how the voters saw the response to key issues in the country lasting four years of Trump presidency.

