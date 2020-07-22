Timely supply of oxygen cylinder saves over 100 lives

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) started the supply of the oxygen (O2) cylinder for COVID-19 patients. This NGO has been successful with its supply programme and saved the lives of more than 100 people with their timely supply of O2 cylinders.



This supply is being monitored by the medical experts and according to the latest statistics of HHF, 94 per cent of the patients recovered fully till date. 86 per cent patients recovered in less the 10 days and eight per cent in over 10 days, 7 per cent patients required hospitalization during the course of treatment and are on the way to recovery.

This programme includes a dedicated team of our doctors, counselors, field volunteers, transporters and supervisors who worked round the clock in shifts and provided a seamless delivery of oxygen supplies, replaced and refilled them at the doorstep free of cost.

“Apart from O2, a dedicated team of our doctors and counselors kept around the clock vigil on the patient’s health condition, monitored all vitals including hourly saturations, proactively got all labs done and made, and treatment plans effective by monitoring each case closely, stated Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.